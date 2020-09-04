TokenPay Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0655 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $895,812.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00051133 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,552.72 or 0.99514574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002964 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000418 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00185831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023678 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,484,729 coins and its circulating supply is 21,484,717 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

