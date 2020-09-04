Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 19,459 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,800% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,024 call options.

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,040. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 20,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

