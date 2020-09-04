Traders Purchase High Volume of Masco Put Options (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,486 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 98 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,940 shares of company stock worth $5,533,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.42. 121,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,184. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.24. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. Masco’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

