Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 630 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 933% compared to the typical volume of 61 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517 in the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 420.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Domo by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $40.25. 105,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,473. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.76%. Domo’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

