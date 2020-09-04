Trident Group (TRDT) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00120738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00202447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.01532138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00179635 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

