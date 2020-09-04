Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.81

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 8758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,367. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Trimble by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,770 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after buying an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 917,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

