Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.81

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.81 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 8758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.
In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 19,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,367. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Trimble by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,635,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $624,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,770 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,007,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,185,000 after buying an additional 1,693,697 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,004,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,288,000 after buying an additional 1,310,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after buying an additional 917,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
