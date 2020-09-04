TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $589,878.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $589,878.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 81,736,610,731 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

