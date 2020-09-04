Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Sells $256,196.16 in Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:UI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $164.82. The company had a trading volume of 177,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.58. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 890.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ubiquiti by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ubiquiti by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

