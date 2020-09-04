UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of UBSFY stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $15.83. 60,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,972. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

