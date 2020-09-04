UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 110,774 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,774 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $15,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 744,339 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth $4,085,000.

SPCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 14,939,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,814,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

