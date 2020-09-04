UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NetEase by 150.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 168.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NetEase by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in NetEase by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra raised their target price on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.25. 638,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,308. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.63. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $252.94 and a 12-month high of $517.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.90.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

