UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.05% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 295,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,871. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

