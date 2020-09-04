UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $54,551,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $54,892,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $303,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,897,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,251,146. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.