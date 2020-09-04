UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 10,800 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,915,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,882. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 4,543,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $77.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

