UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 28,550 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.06% of ZoomInfo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,418,750,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,008,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,327,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $252,799,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

