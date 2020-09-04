UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 34,941 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.72. 496,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,078. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11).

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

