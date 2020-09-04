UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.10% of Health Catalyst worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after buying an additional 927,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 598,897 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 552,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $12,893,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $795,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 191,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,552,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $33,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,498 shares in the company, valued at $794,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 895,139 shares of company stock worth $28,857,657. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

HCAT traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. 609,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

