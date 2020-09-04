UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 131.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $91,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $108.35. 696,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,377. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

