UBS Oconnor LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gores Metropoulos (OTCMKTS:GMHIU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the first quarter worth $947,000.

Shares of GMHIU traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.01. 23,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,050. Gores Metropoulos has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc is a blank check company. The company is based in Beverly Hills, California.

