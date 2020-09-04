UBS Oconnor LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.31.

INVH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.67. 3,711,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,856 shares of company stock worth $4,297,490. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

