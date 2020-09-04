UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,288,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,567,830. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert acquired 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

