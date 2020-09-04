UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.16 Million in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 539.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 131.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 620,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.