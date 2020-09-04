UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.35 Million in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

