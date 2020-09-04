UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Guardant Health by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 703,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after buying an additional 435,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Guardant Health by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.17.

Shares of GH traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 655,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,481. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $2,827,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,775.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 1,162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $96,673,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,130 shares of company stock worth $109,484,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

