UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $540,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $26.15. 295,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,336. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.06 per share, with a total value of $250,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

