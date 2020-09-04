UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $967,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,057,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after buying an additional 419,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. Truist reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

BXP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.81. 1,098,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

