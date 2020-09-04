UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 38,997 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Corteva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 3,801,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,317. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

