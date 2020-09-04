UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,370,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Parsley Energy by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 552,536 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PE. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last 90 days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,685,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,846. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

