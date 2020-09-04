UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,937,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,284,000 after purchasing an additional 297,321 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

