UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 11,328.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter worth $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 11,075,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,753,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. UBS Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.