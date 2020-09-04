UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $963,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 2,922,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

