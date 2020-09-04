UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $88,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,780. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

