UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock remained flat at $$86.08 on Friday. 1,197,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.