UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eversource Energy stock remained flat at $$86.08 on Friday. 1,197,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.28.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.
In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
