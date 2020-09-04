UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.05% of Legend Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 139,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21. Legend Biotech Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation develops cell therapy solutions for cancer patients. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cayman Islands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

