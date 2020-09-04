UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Holdings in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.26% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.07. 481,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research Inc has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. BidaskClub lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,874.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 4,585 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $427,230.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

