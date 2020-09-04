UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.13% of Caretrust REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 15.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 507.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caretrust REIT by 7.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 613,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

