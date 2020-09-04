UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Cowen cut shares of Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Trane from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of TT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 794,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,020. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 13,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,598,695.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,899 shares of company stock valued at $5,852,403 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

