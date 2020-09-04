UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 22,402 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,402 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 108.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bill.com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

BILL stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,266. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $1,368,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $2,350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,904,597 shares of company stock valued at $457,317,461.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

