UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 32,451 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,451 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $1,183,563,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $193,808,000. FPR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $138,734,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $106,197,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $37,946,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. 618,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. PPD has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.27.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.