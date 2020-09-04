UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 3,951 Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.15% of 360 Finance worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 360 Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of 360 Finance by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 360 Finance by 171.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on QFIN. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CLSA began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of 360 Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised 360 Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

QFIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,672. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. 360 Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $18.06.

About 360 Finance

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.