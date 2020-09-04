UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,220,000 after buying an additional 2,137,303 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 1,418.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 1,447.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NiSource by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,938,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,147 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,854,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.78, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

