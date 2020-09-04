UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $438,000 Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TPI Composites as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $887,377.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,539,383. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 513,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. TPI Composites Inc has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

