UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,894. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $82,688. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

