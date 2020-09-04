UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total transaction of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,405 shares of company stock valued at $113,100,147. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,272. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $620.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

