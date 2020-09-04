UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sabra Health Care REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,842.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,219 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,267,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,404,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 1,275,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.