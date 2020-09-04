Upfiring (UFR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,651.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Upfiring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $33,651.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00078453 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00306597 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001845 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043369 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

