Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.99.

Shares of NYSE UE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. 738,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.42. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

