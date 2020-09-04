Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading 22.7% Higher

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) shares traded up 22.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.21. 952,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,602,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $189.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

In related news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 709,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $4,157,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,361.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 3,938,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $2,993,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,151,815 shares of company stock worth $24,199,344. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

