Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 304,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,429,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Urban One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.13% of Urban One at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

