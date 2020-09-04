UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.05

Shares of UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 40333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTZ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

