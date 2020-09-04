UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.05

Shares of UTZ Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 40333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UTZ Brands in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12.
UTZ Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)
UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for UTZ Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTZ Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.